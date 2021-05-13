Brickell Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $17,000 decreased by 98.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $50,000.

Guidance

Brickell Biotech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144462

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.61

52-week low: $0.47

Price action over last quarter: down 20.00%

Company Overview

Brickell Biotech Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of therapeutics for Hyperhidrosis, Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, Psoriasis, and Other prevalent severe skin diseases. The company's pipeline products include Sofpironium Bromide, BBI-3000, and BBI-6000 among others.