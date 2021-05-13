Recap: Selecta Biosciences Q1 Earnings
Shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 4.76% year over year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).
Revenue of $11,050,000 up by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,520,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
Webcast URL:
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $5.70
52-week low: $1.47
Price action over last quarter: down 29.74%
Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its ImmTOR immune tolerance platform, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses. Its product pipeline includes MMA-101, SEL-212 for Chronic Severe Gout, SEL-313 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC), and others.
