Recap: Selecta Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.76% year over year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $11,050,000 up by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,520,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/selb/mediaframe/40625/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.70

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: down 29.74%

Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its ImmTOR immune tolerance platform, which is designed to give rise to antigen-specific immunity, mitigating unwanted immune responses. Its product pipeline includes MMA-101, SEL-212 for Chronic Severe Gout, SEL-313 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC), and others.