Recap: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.44% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $647,824 decreased by 63.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.78

Company's 52-week low was at $0.91

Price action over last quarter: down 31.65%

Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocannabinoid or immune system. The company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.