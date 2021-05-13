Recap: Kelly Services Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.00% over the past year to $0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $1,206,000,000 decreased by 4.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Guidance

Kelly Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kelly Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3e9e8hfu

Technicals

52-week high: $26.98

Company's 52-week low was at $11.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.83%

Company Description

Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into three business segments namely Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions ("GTS") and International Staffing. It provides staffing solutions through its branch networks in Americas and International operations and also provides a suite of innovative talent fulfilment and outcome-based solutions through GTS segment. Americas Staffing generates maximum revenue from its operations.