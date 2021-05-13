Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 37.68% over the past year to ($0.86), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,080,000.

Looking Ahead

WAVE Life Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WAVE Life Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/spc5r7jo

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.98

Company's 52-week low was at $4.82

Price action over last quarter: down 35.17%

Company Overview

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company based in Singapore. It owns a diverse pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutics meant to address rare genetic diseases related to the central nervous system, muscles, eyes, liver, and skin. Its nucleic acid therapeutics target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.