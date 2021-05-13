Xeris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) rose 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.29% year over year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $8,051,000 rose by 350.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.94

Company's 52-week low was at $2.45

Price action over last quarter: down 21.89%

Company Description

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel non-aqueous formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its pipeline products are Diazepam, Pramlintide-Insulin, Self-Administered Glucagon, and others.