 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xeris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) rose 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.29% year over year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $8,051,000 rose by 350.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.94

Company's 52-week low was at $2.45

Price action over last quarter: down 21.89%

Company Description

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel non-aqueous formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its pipeline products are Diazepam, Pramlintide-Insulin, Self-Administered Glucagon, and others.

 

Related Articles (XERS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hyperphosphatemia Drug Regulatory Review Extended, Phathom Pharma Data Readout, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com