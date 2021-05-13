Recap: Precision BioSciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.54% year over year to ($0.33), which beat the estimate of ($0.50).

Revenue of $16,349,000 higher by 133.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,110,000.

Guidance

Precision BioSciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Precision BioSciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.60

52-week low: $4.46

Price action over last quarter: down 19.48%

Company Description

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The company's segments include Therapeutics and Food.