Vertex Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) moved higher by 26.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 104.76% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $58,084,000 higher by 60.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $48,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Vertex Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2108/41203

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.14

52-week low: $0.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.85%

Company Overview

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.