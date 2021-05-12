 Skip to main content

Resonant: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $608,000 rose by 11.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $600,000.

Outlook

Resonant hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Resonant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1456400&tp_key=948b677e87

Technicals

52-week high: $8.33

Company's 52-week low was at $2.00

Price action over last quarter: down 45.38%

Company Description

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry. It operates in a single segment to design radio frequency filters.

 

