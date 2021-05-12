A Preview Of Motus GI Hldgs's Earnings

On Thursday, May 13, Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Motus GI Hldgs's loss per share to be near $0.1 on sales of $30.00 thousand. In the same quarter last year, Motus GI Hldgs reported a loss per share of $0.23 on revenue of $28.00 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 56.52%. Revenue would be up 7.14% from the same quarter last year. Motus GI Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.12 -0.21 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.13 -0.15 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 70.00 K 20.00 K 20.00 K 120.00 K Revenue Actual 36.00 K 33.00 K 1.00 K 28.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Motus GI Hldgs were trading at $1.02 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Motus GI Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.