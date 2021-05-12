Earnings Outlook for Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Vertex Energy's loss per share to be near $0.01 on sales of $48.65 million. In the same quarter last year, Vertex Energy reported a loss per share of $0.21 on sales of $36.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 95.24%. Sales would be up 34.38% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.15 -0.15 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.10 -0.25 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 41.25 M 37.68 M 19.84 M 44.73 M Revenue Actual 40.07 M 37.38 M 21.37 M 36.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy were trading at $1.35 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vertex Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.