Kindred Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.67% year over year to ($0.24), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $2,395,000 higher by 297.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,450,000.

Outlook

Darling Ingredients Sees Outlook For DGD To Increasing Its Combined Adj. EBITDA Guidance To A Range Of $1.075B-$1.150B For FY21

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ozp2erkj

Technicals

52-week high: $6.00

Company's 52-week low was at $3.20

Price action over last quarter: down 11.00%

Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's identifies targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. It has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.