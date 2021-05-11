Recap: Inari Medical Q1 Earnings

Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.44% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $57,397,000 higher by 18.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $55,130,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $240,000,000 and $250,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kc8jykxe

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $127.42

Company's 52-week low was at $39.55

Price action over last quarter: down 19.85%

Company Overview

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.