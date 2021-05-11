 Skip to main content

Recap: Otonomy Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.47% year over year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $90,000 decreased by 43.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,000.

Guidance

Otonomy Sees Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $38M-$40M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zpnn3hie

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.98

Company's 52-week low was at $2.05

Price action over last quarter: down 59.92%

Company Profile

Otonomy Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment of Meniere's disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation for the treatment of tinnitus. All the business activity primarily operates through the region of the United States.

 

