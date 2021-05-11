Charah Solutions Earnings Preview

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Charah Solutions's loss per share to be near $0.09 on sales of $51.10 million. In the same quarter last year, Charah Solutions reported EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $164.63 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 52.63%. Revenue would be down 68.96% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Charah Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.08 -0.01 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.36 0.08 -0.16 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 113.30 M 113.70 M 160.10 M 151.60 M Revenue Actual 65.68 M 118.72 M 133.15 M 164.63 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 255.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Charah Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.