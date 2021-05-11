Myovant Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) moved higher by 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 21.92% over the past year to ($0.89), which beat the estimate of ($0.99).
Revenue of $24,605,000 higher by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $24,630,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 11, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7sgwdvh
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $30.90
52-week low: $11.55
Price action over last quarter: down 10.29%
Company Description
Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.
