Myovant Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) moved higher by 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.92% over the past year to ($0.89), which beat the estimate of ($0.99).

Revenue of $24,605,000 higher by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $24,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7sgwdvh

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.90

52-week low: $11.55

Price action over last quarter: down 10.29%

Company Description

Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.