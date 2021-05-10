Recap: RCI Hospitality Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.57% over the past year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $44,059,000 rose by 8.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $43,900,000.

Guidance

RCI Hospitality Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/41190

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $74.36

Company's 52-week low was at $8.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.60%

Company Overview

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates establishments that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and or bar operations. It also owns and operates communication company serving the adult nightclubs industry. The company's operating business segments are Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Other. It operates nightclubs through the following brands Rick's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, and Jaguars Club. In the restaurants segment, the company is building a chain of Bombshells Restaurants and Sports Bars in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas. It derives majority revenue from the Nightclubs segment that engages in the sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and merchandise items; service in the form of cover charge, dance fees, and room rentals.