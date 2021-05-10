Recap: StarTek Q1 Earnings

Shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 300.00% over the past year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $163,070,000 rose by 1.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $164,550,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpsv5n6q

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.80

Company's 52-week low was at $2.83

Price action over last quarter: down 14.91%

Company Description

StarTek Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing company. The company operates its business through six reportable segments, based on the geographic regions: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, Argentina and Peru, Rest of World. Its service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics and other industry-specific processes. Americas contribute the majority of the revenue.