Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 300.00% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $23,291,000 decreased by 68.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $23,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9nhz3keu

Price Action

52-week high: $3.27

52-week low: $1.49

Price action over last quarter: down 30.12%

Company Description

Surgalign Holdings Inc is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives. It markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. The U.S. market accounts for the vast majority of revenue. It has commercial and design centers in San Diego, California, and Wurmlingen, Germany.