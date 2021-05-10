 Skip to main content

Recap: ShockWave Medical Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.25% year over year to ($0.68), which missed the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $31,900,000 rose by 109.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,900,000.

Outlook

Shockwave Medical Reports Sees FY21 Sales $195M-$205M Vs $158.99M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gvrxsxkc

Price Action

52-week high: $169.00

Company's 52-week low was at $37.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.48%

Company Description

ShockWave Medical Inc a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Its intravascular lithotripsy technology is used in the treatment of calcified plaque. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.

 

