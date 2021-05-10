 Skip to main content

Recap: BRP Group Q1 Earnings

May 10, 2021
Shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 131.58% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $152,828,000 rose by 170.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,640,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144372

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.56

52-week low: $8.96

Price action over last quarter: down 9.00%

Company Overview

BRP Group Inc is a United States-based insurance distribution firm. Its products include commercial property and casualty, or P&C, insurance, employee benefits insurance and personal lines insurance. The company operates its business through four segments including Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare.

 

