Recap: BRP Group Q1 Earnings
Shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 131.58% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
Revenue of $152,828,000 rose by 170.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,640,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144372
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $33.56
52-week low: $8.96
Price action over last quarter: down 9.00%
Company Overview
BRP Group Inc is a United States-based insurance distribution firm. Its products include commercial property and casualty, or P&C, insurance, employee benefits insurance and personal lines insurance. The company operates its business through four segments including Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings