Recap: Inter Parfums Q1 Earnings

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 156.25% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $198,528,000 higher by 37.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $189,520,000.

Outlook

Inter Parfums Reaffirms FY21 Net Sales Guidance ~$700M

Price Action

52-week high: $77.84

Company's 52-week low was at $36.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.28%

Company Overview

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie & Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and the United States operations. The company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.