Infrastructure and Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 37.88% year over year to ($0.91), which missed the estimate of ($0.81).

Revenue of $276,412,000 decreased by 22.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $275,000,000.

Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $1.75B-$1.95B To $1.8B-$1.95B vs $1.82B Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.13

52-week low: $1.63

Price action over last quarter: down 14.70%

Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc is a United States-based diversified infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise throughout the United States. The company operates in two segments the Renewables segment and the Specialty Civil segment. The Renewables segment which is the majority revenue generator provides EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries throughout the United States. While Specialty Civil segment offers heavy civil construction, environmental remediation, and rail infrastructure services all over the United States.