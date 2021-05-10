NortonLifeLock: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.85% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $672,000,000 up by 9.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $659,960,000.

Looking Ahead

NortonLifeLock Sees FY22 EPS $1.65-$1.75 vs $1.43 Est.

Price Action

52-week high: $24.40

Company's 52-week low was at $17.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.33%

Company Overview

NortonLifeLock sells cybersecurity and identity protection for individual consumers through its Norton antivirus and LifeLock brands. The company divested the Symantec enterprise security business to Broadcom in 2019. The Arizona-based company was founded in 1982, went public in 1989, and sells its solutions worldwide.