Golub Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.12% over the past year to $0.29, which were in line with the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $76,201,000 higher by 1.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $78,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Golub Capital BDC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.80

Company's 52-week low was at $10.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.91%

Company Description

Golub Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in United States middle-market companies. It also invests in the second lien and subordinated loans, warrants, and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The company generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated.