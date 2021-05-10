 Skip to main content

Organogenesis Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
Shares of Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 143.75% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $102,552,000 higher by 66.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $87,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Organogenesis Sees FY21 Sales Guidance Of $438M-$454M Vs $397.24M Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h25z7drp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.34

52-week low: $3.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.72%

Company Overview

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. Its product category includes Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine. The company generates maximum revenue from Advanced Wound Care products. Some of its products include PuraPly Antimicrobial, Affinity, NuShield, Apligraf, Dermagraft and others.

 

