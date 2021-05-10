 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Vuzix Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $3,915,000 rose by 155.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,830,000.

Guidance

Vuzix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vuzix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/VUZI/mediaframe/44712/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $32.43

Company's 52-week low was at $1.85

Price action over last quarter: down 11.30%

Company Description

Vuzix Corp is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds over 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field.

 

