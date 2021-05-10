Cara Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.19% year over year to ($0.47), which beat the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $1,935,000 decreased by 76.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cara Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cty3fnf5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.65

Company's 52-week low was at $12.16

Price action over last quarter: down 32.53%

Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company involved in the development of novel therapeutics to treat human diseases associated with inflammation, pain, and pruritus. Cara's most advanced compound, CR845, aims to treat acute pain and pruritus. This patented compound has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipruritic properties that can be used for multiple therapeutic applications. Additionally, Cara's objective is to use its proprietary drug-screening technology to develop a future pipeline of first-in-class molecules with analgesic and anti-inflammatory features.