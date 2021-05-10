 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) decreased 4.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 71.15% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $5,479,000,000 declined by 15.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,910,000,000.

Guidance

Occidental Petroleum Raises FY21 Total Year Pre-Tax Guidance For OxyChem To $1B

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.52

Company's 52-week low was at $8.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.73%

Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,306 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

 

Related Articles (OXY)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
Analyzing Occidental Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings