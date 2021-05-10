Recap: Callaway Golf Q1 Earnings

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.75% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $651,621,000 rose by 47.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $561,550,000.

Guidance

Callaway Gold Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA, Sales For Co.'s Legacy Business To Exceed 2019 Levels, For Topgolf Unit To Meet Or Exceed 12-Month 2019 Levels

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wqegid7s

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.59

52-week low: $10.80

Price action over last quarter: down 2.38%

Company Description

Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It operates in two segments: Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. The golf equipment segment manufactures golf balls and golf clubs, which includes woods, irons, and putters. The Apparel, Gear & Other segment manufactures golf apparel, footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids, and also tops, bottoms and outerwear. Some of its brands are Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.