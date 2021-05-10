Recap: Callaway Golf Q1 Earnings
Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 93.75% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
Revenue of $651,621,000 rose by 47.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $561,550,000.
Guidance
Callaway Gold Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA, Sales For Co.'s Legacy Business To Exceed 2019 Levels, For Topgolf Unit To Meet Or Exceed 12-Month 2019 Levels
Details Of The Call
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wqegid7s
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $32.59
52-week low: $10.80
Price action over last quarter: down 2.38%
Company Description
Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It operates in two segments: Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. The golf equipment segment manufactures golf balls and golf clubs, which includes woods, irons, and putters. The Apparel, Gear & Other segment manufactures golf apparel, footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids, and also tops, bottoms and outerwear. Some of its brands are Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.
