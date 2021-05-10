NanoString Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.46% year over year to ($0.62), which missed the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $31,617,000 up by 18.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,510,000.

Looking Ahead

NanoString Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $86.42

Company's 52-week low was at $27.46

Price action over last quarter: down 21.42%

Company Overview

NanoString Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of instruments, consumables, and services for efficiently profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. Its core technology includes proprietary chemistries that enable the labeling and counting of single molecules. The firm uses its technology to develop tools for scientific and clinical research, primarily in the fields of genomics and proteomics. It offers two product platforms such as nCounter Analysis System or nCounter, and GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler or DSP system both include instruments, related consumables, and software. NanoString Technologies generates revenue from the sale of products and related services and collaborations.