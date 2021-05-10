Vascular Biogenics's Earnings: A Preview

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting Vascular Biogenics to report a loss of $0.13 per share. Revenue will likely be around $200.00 thousand, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Vascular Biogenics reported EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $366.00 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.33% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 45.36% from the same quarter last year. Vascular Biogenics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.13 -0.14 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.12 -0.14 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 220.00 K 170.00 K 150.00 K 160.00 K Revenue Actual 205.00 K 193.00 K 158.00 K 366.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics were trading at $2.06 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vascular Biogenics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.