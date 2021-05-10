Textainer Group Holdings Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, May 11, Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Textainer Group Holdings EPS will likely be near $0.91 while revenue will be around $182.88 million, according to analysts. Textainer Group Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.17. Sales were $145.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 435.29%. Revenue would be up 25.71% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.35 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.81 0.41 0.28 0.17 Revenue Estimate 163.01 M 149.50 M 143.30 M 149.80 M Revenue Actual 161.49 M 149.13 M 144.77 M 145.48 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 237.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Textainer Group Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.