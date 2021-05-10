Recap: SciPlay Q1 Earnings

Shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) fell 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.53% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $151,100,000 higher by 27.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 09:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10155347&linkSecurityString=e7349f3a15

Technicals

52-week high: $21.74

Company's 52-week low was at $11.62

Price action over last quarter: down 1.39%

Company Overview

SciPlay Corp develops, markets and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms, including Jackpot Party Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Bingo Showdown, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and a solitaire social game targeted toward casual game players, among others. Its games are available in various formats. The company operates in one segment with one business activity, developing and monetizing social games.