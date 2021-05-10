Recap: BioNTech Q1 Earnings

Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 8.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2134.62% over the past year to $5.29, which beat the estimate of $3.72.

Revenue of $2,470,000,000 up by 7995.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,780,000,000.

Looking Ahead

BioNTech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BioNTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kydee3w8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $213.15

Company's 52-week low was at $45.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.16%

Company Profile

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Comirnaty (COVID-19 vaccine) is its first commercialized product.