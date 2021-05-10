Recap: NewAge Q1 Earnings

Shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $125,518,000 up by 97.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $119,950,000.

Outlook

NewAge hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.newage.com/en-us/our-story/conference-calls

Technicals

52-week high: $4.55

52-week low: $1.23

Price action over last quarter: down 30.79%

Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products sold primarily through a direct to customer business model using a team of brand partners and distributors to help market and sell the portfolio of brands. Its Direct/Social Selling segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a portfolio of healthy products in three core category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance all sold primarily via e-commerce and through a direct route to market. It has a business presence in the US, Japan, China and other countries.