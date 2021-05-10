 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: NewAge Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $125,518,000 up by 97.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $119,950,000.

Outlook

NewAge hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.newage.com/en-us/our-story/conference-calls

Technicals

52-week high: $4.55

52-week low: $1.23

Price action over last quarter: down 30.79%

Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products sold primarily through a direct to customer business model using a team of brand partners and distributors to help market and sell the portfolio of brands. Its Direct/Social Selling segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a portfolio of healthy products in three core category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance all sold primarily via e-commerce and through a direct route to market. It has a business presence in the US, Japan, China and other countries.

 

Related Articles (NBEV)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com