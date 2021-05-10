Recap: NewAge Q1 Earnings
Shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $125,518,000 up by 97.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $119,950,000.
Outlook
NewAge hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.newage.com/en-us/our-story/conference-calls
Technicals
52-week high: $4.55
52-week low: $1.23
Price action over last quarter: down 30.79%
Company Profile
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products sold primarily through a direct to customer business model using a team of brand partners and distributors to help market and sell the portfolio of brands. Its Direct/Social Selling segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a portfolio of healthy products in three core category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance all sold primarily via e-commerce and through a direct route to market. It has a business presence in the US, Japan, China and other countries.
