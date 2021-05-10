 Skip to main content

Recap: Intersect ENT Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.56% year over year to ($0.51), which missed the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $24,328,000 higher by 22.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,540,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $117,000,000 and $121,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sz7oCRPv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.98

Company's 52-week low was at $10.84

Price action over last quarter: down 1.87%

Company Overview

Intersect ENT Inc are a commercial drug delivery company committed to improving the quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. It offer's PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis and PROPEL contour, a steroid-releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia or openings of the dependent sinuses. The company generates revenues from the sale of our PROPEL family of products.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

