Coty: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $1,028,000,000 decreased by 32.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Guidance

Coty sees FY21 sales of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://openexc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fRkh84X9RjShyRUAF5DtPw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.49

Company's 52-week low was at $2.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.84%

Company Overview

Coty is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (56% of fiscal 2020 revenue), color cosmetics (31%), and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, and Davidoff for its fragrance portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Kylie. Francois Coty founded the firm in 1904 and it remained private until its 2013 IPO. It had focused on prestige fragrances and nail salon brands until the 2016 acquisition of Procter & Gamble's beauty care business. This nearly doubled the firm's revenue base, and launched it into mass channel cosmetics and professional hair care.

 

