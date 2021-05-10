Recap: Scientific Games Q1 Earnings

Shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.14% year over year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $729,000,000 higher by 0.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $715,720,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10155352&linkSecurityString=e737ad7aa0

Price Action

52-week high: $60.00

52-week low: $9.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.02%

Company Description

Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm operates in four segments. The Gaming business segment that derives majority revenue sells gaming machines, VGTs, VLTs, and conversion kits and parts, leases or provides gaming machines, server-based systems. Lottery business segment provides systems products and services generally comprised of POS terminals, a central system, customized computer software, data communication services. SciPlay business segment develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms. Digital business segment provides customizable software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services.