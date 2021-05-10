Immunogen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) decreased 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $15,706,000 up by 18.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,730,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $65,000,000 and $75,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7ejsfzt

Price Action

52-week high: $10.88

52-week low: $3.38

Price action over last quarter: down 16.47%

Company Overview

Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company from the United States. Its focus is antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology, which uses an antibody that fixes on a target (its antigen) found on tumor cells to deliver a specific cancer-killing agent. The technology is used in Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)--a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group--to kill solid tumors. Companies such as Amgen, Genentech/Roche, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, and Takeda have licensed limited rights to use the ADC technology in their therapies.