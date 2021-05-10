 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immunogen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) decreased 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $15,706,000 up by 18.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,730,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $65,000,000 and $75,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7ejsfzt

Price Action

52-week high: $10.88

52-week low: $3.38

Price action over last quarter: down 16.47%

Company Overview

Immunogen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company from the United States. Its focus is antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology, which uses an antibody that fixes on a target (its antigen) found on tumor cells to deliver a specific cancer-killing agent. The technology is used in Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)--a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group--to kill solid tumors. Companies such as Amgen, Genentech/Roche, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi, and Takeda have licensed limited rights to use the ADC technology in their therapies.

 

Related Articles (IMGN)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com