Recap: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 71.43% year over year to $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $41,249,000 decreased by 10.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $45,410,000.

Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eagleus.com%2F&eventid=3082041&sessionid=1&key=83C4DA2F2901A058D02F2E2C5BD59ABC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $56.16

Company's 52-week low was at $36.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.30%

Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes injectable products in the areas of critical care, orphan diseases, and oncology. Its product portfolio consists of four approved products: Argatroban, Ryanodex, Belrapzo, and Bendeka. The company currently has multiple product candidates in advanced stages of development, and under review for approval by the Food and Drug Administration.