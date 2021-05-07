ShockWave Medical's Earnings Outlook

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 10. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

ShockWave Medical EPS will likely be near $0.45 while revenue will be around $29.90 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, ShockWave Medical reported EPS of $0.59 on revenue of $15.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 23.73%. Revenue would be up 96.75% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.55 -0.62 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.38 -0.56 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 20.15 M 14.69 M 8.35 M 14.17 M Revenue Actual 22.72 M 19.59 M 10.29 M 15.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ShockWave Medical were trading at $144.89 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 258.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ShockWave Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.