Earnings Outlook for Organogenesis Holdings

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 10. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Organogenesis Holdings's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Organogenesis Holdings's loss per share to be near $0.02 on sales of $87.57 million. Organogenesis Holdings reported a loss of $0.16 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $61.73 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 87.5%. Sales would be have grown 41.86% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.08 -0.22 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 -0.05 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 99.18 M 71.96 M 58.83 M 60.90 M Revenue Actual 106.81 M 100.80 M 68.96 M 61.73 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings were trading at $20.65 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 441.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Organogenesis Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.