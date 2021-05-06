Recap: CDK Global Q3 Earnings

Shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $433,100,000 decreased by 16.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $428,680,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.65.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,660,000,000 and $1,700,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dxr7ps8x

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.51

Company's 52-week low was at $35.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.69%

Company Overview

CDK Global Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. The firm's solutions integrate clients' buying processes, from targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, and maintenance of vehicles. CDK has three segments - Retail Solutions North America, which provides automotive website platforms to manage the buying process of vehicles; Advertising North America, which provides advertising and marketing solutions across multiple channels; and CDK International, which provides technology-based retail solutions outside the United States and Canada. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but CDK has a presence in countries across the world.