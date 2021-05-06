Recap: Zogenix Q1 Earnings

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 85.19% year over year to ($1.00), which beat the estimate of ($1.02).

Revenue of $13,684,000 higher by 995.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,330,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Zogenix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144590

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.42

52-week low: $17.20

Price action over last quarter: down 14.66%

Company Profile

Zogenix Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic solutions for people living with serious and life-threatening rare CNS disorders and medical conditions. Its product candidate includes ZX008, low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, LGS, and potentially other rare and catastrophic epilepsy disorders.