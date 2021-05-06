Recap: Zogenix Q1 Earnings
Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 85.19% year over year to ($1.00), which beat the estimate of ($1.02).
Revenue of $13,684,000 higher by 995.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,330,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Zogenix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144590
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $32.42
52-week low: $17.20
Price action over last quarter: down 14.66%
Company Profile
Zogenix Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic solutions for people living with serious and life-threatening rare CNS disorders and medical conditions. Its product candidate includes ZX008, low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, LGS, and potentially other rare and catastrophic epilepsy disorders.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings