Perdoceo Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.76% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $183,638,000 up by 7.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $181,100,000.

Guidance

Perdoceo Education Sees FY21 EPS $0.39-$0.40 Vs $0.42 Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/prdo/mediaframe/44627/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.77

52-week low: $10.62

Price action over last quarter: down 7.82%

Company Overview

Perdoceo Education Corp is an American for-profit education company that focuses on campus and online post-secondary programs. The company's important segment is its online universities, which include the American InterContinental University, and Colorado Technical University. These online universities provide undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs focusing on business, technology, management, and social services. Career Education Corporation is focusing on its online universities as it continues to reduce its on-campus program offerings. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Colorado Technical University segment.