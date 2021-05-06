Stamps.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.58% over the past year to $2.08, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $189,090,000 up by 24.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $188,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stamps.com hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/stmp/mediaframe/44491/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $325.13

Company's 52-week low was at $160.85

Price action over last quarter: down 17.35%

Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The company's operating segments are Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment makes up more than 90% of the company's revenue. This segment derives revenue from online postage and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com's customers are primarily located in the U.S. MetaPack derives revenue from multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions for large e-commerce retailers and brands. MetaPack's customers are primarily located outside the U.S.