Recap: Datadog Q1 Earnings

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $198,549,000 up by 51.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $186,710,000.

Outlook

Datadog Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.03-$0.04 vs $0.03 Est., Sales $211M-$213M vs $196.51M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $0.13-$0.16vs $0.14 Est., Sales $880M-$890M vs $833.65M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fuj5p25n

Technicals

52-week high: $119.43

52-week low: $46.01

Price action over last quarter: down 35.07%

Company Profile

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management. The solutions offered by the company include Financial Services, Manufacturing & Logistics, Media & Entertainment and Gaming among others.