Square: Q1 Earnings Insights

May 06, 2021 4:44pm  
May 06, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 950.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $5,057,000,000 rose by 266.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,330,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Square hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.squareup.com%2F&eventid=3082021&sessionid=1&key=D456E25AD8663B6A73DDEB984A2AC154&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $283.19

52-week low: $65.21

Price action over last quarter: down 2.96%

Company Description

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

 

