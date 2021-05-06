Earnings Outlook for Broadwind Energy

On Friday, May 07, Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Broadwind Energy analysts modeled for a loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $35.55 million. In the same quarter last year, Broadwind Energy reported earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $48.63 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 383.33% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.06 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.06 0.03 0.06 Revenue Estimate 40.81 M 48.43 M 48.37 M 49.60 M Revenue Actual 40.32 M 54.61 M 54.93 M 48.63 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Broadwind Energy were trading at $4.76 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 174.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Broadwind Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.